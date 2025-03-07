"Pro-people, pro-poor, pro-farmer budget": Congress MLA Ajay Singh backs state budget amid BJP protests

After Karnataka government presented its budget, Congress MLA Ajay Singh on Friday called it the "pro-people, pro-poor, pro-farmer" and "historical" budget, adding that this budget focuses not just on one community rather it aims for overall development. Speaking to reporters, the Congress MLA stated that for the first time ever the budget has crossed the amount of Rs 4 lakh crores.

Hailing the state's contribution towards the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Singh asserted that Karnataka contributes around 8.4 per cent in the national GDP. "This is the historical budget. CM Siddaramaiah has presented 16th Budget. It's almost Rs Rs 4,09,549 crores. So, this is the first time it has ever crossed Rs 4 lakh crores. The contribution towards the country's GDP is 8.4 per cent. The growth of the national GDP is 6.4 per cent whereas our state's growth is 7.4 per cent. We have implemented all the guarantees and we are ensuring there is development," Ajay Singh told reporters.

The Congress MLA also pointed out that in this financial year, the government's revenue would focus on infrastructure, education, health and development of the state, with focus on Kalyan Karnataka region. He said, "This time there is enough money for the roads, where you are looking at Kalyana Patha and Kalyan Karnataka region whereas Pragati Patha also for the entire state... If you are looking at the PWD, Education Department, Health Department or when you are talking about Kalyan Karnataka region, this time we have almost Rs 5,000 crores. In the past 21 months, the Karnataka government has given a contribution of almost Rs 13,000 crores... When we are talking about schools, roads, buildings..."

Reacting to the BJP's allegations of "minority appeasement," Singh highlighted the amount of funds allocated for the development of SCs and STs community claiming that it's been "highest" and asserted that the state government focuses on overall development. Singh stated, "This time the amount of money, outlaid for SC/ST has highest been ever, it's almost Rs 42,000 crores. Rs 29, 992 crores have been outlaid for the SC department while almost Rs 12, 016 crores have outlaid. It has also previously done by Siddaramaiah government. It is not about one community; we are looking for an overall development. This is pro-people, pro-poor, pro-farmer budget."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also praised the Budget saying the state government has adopted a people centered development model. "Karnataka has demonstrated its position as one of the progressive states of the country by being at the forefront in many fields, This budget for 2025-26 has emerged as a compass for the glorious future of Karnataka, Our government, which has adopted a people-centered development model, is making strides in achieving economic sustainability through social empowerment. The Karnataka model of promoting social and economic progress has gained recognition not only in the country but also globally. This budget, which emphasizes comprehensive development that includes everyone and all sectors, will lead to a surge in Karnataka's progress," he said

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly. While presenting the Budget, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that the state government has maintained fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26. The state Budget 2025-26 has also given specific focus to minorities. To provide formal education along with religious education in madrasas, computers, smart boards and other necessary basic facilities will be provided to the students to prepare them for writing SSLC examination through NIOS. (ANI)

