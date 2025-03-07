Trump's Olympics Support: Impact on LA 2028 Amid Transgender Athlete Controversy

The outgoing International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, has expressed confidence in former U.S. President Donald Trump's support for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. A long-time backer of the Games, Trump's past presidency saw the event awarded to Los Angeles in 2017.

However, recent decisions by Trump, including a ban on transgender athletes in women's sports, have sparked controversy. This move contradicts the IOC's inclusive stance, allowing transgender athletes to compete in the Olympics and Paralympics. Meanwhile, the LA 2028 Games, unlike others, do not rely on federal funding but require federal backing for security and logistics.

As Bach's tenure concludes next June, with elections in March, he advises his successor to maintain faith in Trump's administration support. Notably, the list of candidates for Bach's position spans several notable figures, including Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., Sebastian Coe, and Kirsty Coventry.

(With inputs from agencies.)