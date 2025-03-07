South Korean Court Cancels Arrest Warrant for Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

A South Korean court has canceled the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, a decision that could potentially lead to his release from jail. The Seoul Central District Court cited concerns over the timing of the indictment and legality of the investigation process involving separate agencies.

While the ruling does not dismiss the insurrection charges, it raises questions about the investigation's integrity. Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration had also led to his impeachment and the prime minister's ousting. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has stepped up as acting president to stabilize economic markets amid governmental chaos.

Legal experts caution that the court's decision is not a vindication for Yoon but does highlight procedural flaws that could affect future rulings. The Constitutional Court's impeachment trial, distinct from this case, could decide Yoon's political fate, leading to possible new elections.

