Heroic Escape: IAF Plane Crash in Panchkula
An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district, with the pilot ejecting safely. The pilot skillfully redirected the aircraft to avoid populated areas, resulting in no casualties or injuries. The crash occurred in hilly terrain, as confirmed by local police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:37 IST
An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed in the hilly terrain of Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday, with the pilot managing to escape unharmed, officials confirmed.
According to a police representative, the pilot's quick thinking directed the descending aircraft away from populated areas, thus preventing any harm to civilians.
Local law enforcement from the Raipurrani area verified that there were no injuries or fatalities reported on the ground, attributing the avoided disaster to the pilot's adept maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
