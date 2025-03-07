Left Menu

Germany Sees Sharp Drop in Asylum Applications Amid Political Debate

The number of asylum applications in Germany has significantly decreased in early 2024. This reduction plays a key role in shaping national politics, influencing recent elections and ongoing coalition talks. Debate centers on migration policies with contrasting views between conservative leader Friedrich Merz and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:48 IST
Germany Sees Sharp Drop in Asylum Applications Amid Political Debate
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has witnessed a significant drop in asylum applications in the first two months of 2024, according to the BAMF federal office for refugees and migration. This decline has been pivotal in influencing the outcomes of the recent national elections, where conservative and anti-immigrant parties gained the top spots.

The BAMF reported a total of 29,947 asylum applications in January and February, marking a 43.4% decrease compared to the same time the previous year. The largest number of applicants originated from Syria, followed by Afghanistan, highlighting ongoing humanitarian issues in these regions.

Migration policy remains a contentious issue in coalition discussions between Friedrich Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD). Merz's stringent stance on migration includes a controversial five-point plan, which the SPD opposes based on legal grounds. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasizes that current measures have effectively curtailed irregular migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025