Germany Sees Sharp Drop in Asylum Applications Amid Political Debate

Germany has witnessed a significant drop in asylum applications in the first two months of 2024, according to the BAMF federal office for refugees and migration. This decline has been pivotal in influencing the outcomes of the recent national elections, where conservative and anti-immigrant parties gained the top spots.

The BAMF reported a total of 29,947 asylum applications in January and February, marking a 43.4% decrease compared to the same time the previous year. The largest number of applicants originated from Syria, followed by Afghanistan, highlighting ongoing humanitarian issues in these regions.

Migration policy remains a contentious issue in coalition discussions between Friedrich Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD). Merz's stringent stance on migration includes a controversial five-point plan, which the SPD opposes based on legal grounds. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasizes that current measures have effectively curtailed irregular migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)