India Raises Concerns Over Extremism in Bangladesh Amid Strained Relations

India has expressed concerns over the release of violent extremists in Bangladesh, stressing the interim government's responsibility to protect minorities, especially Hindus. The deteriorating security situation has impacted India-assisted development projects. Unsatisfactory police response and a significant downturn in bilateral relations have further complicated the scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:47 IST
India Raises Concerns Over Extremism in Bangladesh Amid Strained Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India raised alarms on Friday regarding Bangladesh's decision to release 'violent extremists,' emphasizing the responsibility of the interim government in Dhaka to safeguard Hindus and other minorities along with their religious sites.

The Indian government expressed its commitment to supporting a 'stable, peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bangladesh' by urging for democratic discussions and participatory elections. However, concerns were voiced over the security issues affecting India-assisted projects there.

Amid a worsening law and order situation, exacerbated by the release of extremists convicted of grave offenses, India reiterated its expectations for comprehensive investigations into the violence, seeking justice for all incidents categorized as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

