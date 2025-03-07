India Raises Concerns Over Extremism in Bangladesh Amid Strained Relations

India raised alarms on Friday regarding Bangladesh's decision to release 'violent extremists,' emphasizing the responsibility of the interim government in Dhaka to safeguard Hindus and other minorities along with their religious sites.

The Indian government expressed its commitment to supporting a 'stable, peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bangladesh' by urging for democratic discussions and participatory elections. However, concerns were voiced over the security issues affecting India-assisted projects there.

Amid a worsening law and order situation, exacerbated by the release of extremists convicted of grave offenses, India reiterated its expectations for comprehensive investigations into the violence, seeking justice for all incidents categorized as politically motivated.

