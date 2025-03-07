Himachal Pradesh Budget Session: Unveiling Key Discussions and Debates
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session will begin on March 10. Governor Shiv Pratap Shula will address the session, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget on March 17. The Assembly has received 963 questions and will have several days dedicated to discussions and private members' business.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session is set to kick off on March 10, marked by Governor Shiv Pratap Shula's opening address. The highlight will be Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's third budget presentation on March 17, scheduled for a vote on March 26.
Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disclosed that 963 questions have already been received, which include an impressive 737 starred inquiries. Notably, 680 starred and 223 unstarred questions have been submitted online. The agenda also outlines private members' days on March 22 and 27.
An all-party meeting is slated for March 9, preceding the session. Furthermore, the conduct of ten BJP members during the last session remains under scrutiny, with decisions pending at an appropriate time, following notices served for disruption at the previous budget session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
