Delhi CM Unveils 'Viksit Delhi' Budget Plan and Expands Women Empowerment Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presided over a high-stakes meeting on Friday concerning the Delhi budget. Accompanied by State Environment and Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Gupta underscored that the upcoming budget session, set to commence on March 24, marks a pivotal moment for the newly formed government, which aims to incorporate input from diverse societal segments.

During a press briefing, Gupta introduced the 'Viksit Delhi' budget, emphasizing its focus on Delhi's developmental trajectory. She stated, "The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will cater to every section of society, with their suggestions shaping the blueprint for progress." The main budget announcement is scheduled between March 24 and 26.

The Delhi cabinet is anticipated to reconvene on March 8 to discuss the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, designed to provide Rs 2,500 in financial aid to women in Delhi. Sources indicate that a public announcement regarding this scheme is expected imminently.

In her outreach efforts, Gupta pledged to engage with women, families, youth, and professionals, fulfilling the expectations outlined in her manifesto. "We are committed to our promises, be it for women or other sectors," she assured, while also reaffirming the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras across Delhi to enhance access to affordable medicines.

On the occasion of the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas, Gupta highlighted the decision to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras wherever regulations permit in Delhi. She stated, "In compliance with the High Court directive, every hospital will have a Janaushadhi Kendra within 500 meters, enhancing healthcare accessibility."

