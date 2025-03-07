Allegations Soar in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP vs NDA Debt Debate
YSRCP leaders accused Andhra Pradesh's NDA coalition of falsely inflating the state's debt figures to defame them. Claiming a conspiracy, they argued the alleged Rs 14 lakh crore debt was misinformation. The actual debt was Rs 6,46,531 crore. They called for a retraction and public apology from coalition leaders.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are rising in Andhra Pradesh as YSRCP leader P Sivashankar Reddy leveled serious accusations at the state's NDA coalition government. According to Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with key allies, intentionally misled the public by overstating the state's debt under their leadership.
At the heart of this political storm is the allegedly exaggerated claim of a Rs 14 lakh crore debt, which the YSRCP insists is false. Government records, as presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister P Keshav, indicate the debt learned from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration is far less—a reported Rs 5,63,376 crore by December 2024.
This revelation has sparked a demand from YSRCP for a public apology and retraction from the NDA leaders amid calls for accountability. Adding to these tensions, accusations emerged citing a "systematic crime" of misinformation purportedly orchestrated by the opposition, as the YSRCP continues to highlight discrepancies in financial claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Water Crisis: No Drop to Share, Says Chief Minister Mann
Rekha Gupta Prepares for Historic Swearing-In Ceremony as Delhi's Fourth Female Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Delhi Begins as She Takes Oath as Chief Minister
BJP's Rekha Gupta to Make History as Delhi's Next Chief Minister
Foreign Powers Fueling Sectarian Conflict in Kurram, Claims KP Chief Minister