Allegations Soar in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP vs NDA Debt Debate

Tensions are rising in Andhra Pradesh as YSRCP leader P Sivashankar Reddy leveled serious accusations at the state's NDA coalition government. According to Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with key allies, intentionally misled the public by overstating the state's debt under their leadership.

At the heart of this political storm is the allegedly exaggerated claim of a Rs 14 lakh crore debt, which the YSRCP insists is false. Government records, as presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister P Keshav, indicate the debt learned from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration is far less—a reported Rs 5,63,376 crore by December 2024.

This revelation has sparked a demand from YSRCP for a public apology and retraction from the NDA leaders amid calls for accountability. Adding to these tensions, accusations emerged citing a "systematic crime" of misinformation purportedly orchestrated by the opposition, as the YSRCP continues to highlight discrepancies in financial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)