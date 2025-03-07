Left Menu

Allegations Soar in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP vs NDA Debt Debate

YSRCP leaders accused Andhra Pradesh's NDA coalition of falsely inflating the state's debt figures to defame them. Claiming a conspiracy, they argued the alleged Rs 14 lakh crore debt was misinformation. The actual debt was Rs 6,46,531 crore. They called for a retraction and public apology from coalition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:21 IST
Allegations Soar in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP vs NDA Debt Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are rising in Andhra Pradesh as YSRCP leader P Sivashankar Reddy leveled serious accusations at the state's NDA coalition government. According to Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with key allies, intentionally misled the public by overstating the state's debt under their leadership.

At the heart of this political storm is the allegedly exaggerated claim of a Rs 14 lakh crore debt, which the YSRCP insists is false. Government records, as presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister P Keshav, indicate the debt learned from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration is far less—a reported Rs 5,63,376 crore by December 2024.

This revelation has sparked a demand from YSRCP for a public apology and retraction from the NDA leaders amid calls for accountability. Adding to these tensions, accusations emerged citing a "systematic crime" of misinformation purportedly orchestrated by the opposition, as the YSRCP continues to highlight discrepancies in financial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025