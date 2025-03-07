Left Menu

Modi's Jibe at Congress: Counting Zeros Amid Billion-Dollar Ventures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for its lack of influence, suggesting they struggle to comprehend the scope of Rs 32 lakh crore distributed under the MUDRA loans scheme aimed at micro-enterprises. This speech indicates ongoing political tensions as India expands its economic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:50 IST
In a biting critique on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party, which, according to him, struggles with understanding the vast sums involved in India's financial campaigns such as the Rs 32 lakh crore MUDRA loans policy. This underscores increasing political tensions.

The Congress, on the counter, has yet to make a public response to Modi's remarks made at an event in Surat. However, political analysts suggest the prime minister's comments are part of a broader strategy to discredit opposition parties ahead of upcoming elections.

As India's economic policies expand, Modi's emphasis on MUDRA loans highlights his administration's focus on supporting micro-enterprises, aiming for substantial economic growth and development. This narrative continues to shape political dynamics in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

