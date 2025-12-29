Punjab Power Struggle: Missing Sacred Texts Ignite Political Tensions
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of shielding those responsible for the disappearance of 328 sacred saroops. The allegations come amidst tensions with Sikh religious authorities and a call for a thorough investigation into the matter, which has been pending since 2020.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's politics heats up as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of protecting those accountable for the disappearance of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. Mann alleges the SGPC uses its religious authority to shield influential figures.
The controversy follows an FIR filed against 16 individuals, including a former SGPC chief secretary, spurring demands for an exhaustive investigation. Sikh bodies and the Punjab government call for accountability, yet the SGPC claims government interference in religious matters.
Mann's remarks amplify the political discord, with the SGPC and Akali Dal leadership at the center, accused of neglecting resolutions calling for punitive actions. The case remains a significant point of contention in Punjab's socio-political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Mann
- SGPC
- saroops
- investigation
- FIR
- Sikh
- Amritsar
- Akali Dal
- Guru Granth Sahib
ALSO READ
Desecration Shock: Torn Page of Sacred Sikh Scripture Found at Gurdwara
Inferno Engulfs Iconic Molai Kathoni Forest: Arson Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Tragedy at IIT Kanpur: Student's Death Sparks Investigation
Trump's Key Meeting with Netanyahu: Pivotal Talks on Gaza Ceasefire and Regional Stability
RPI (A) Stands Firm: Solo amid Navi Mumbai Civic Poll Tensions