Punjab Power Struggle: Missing Sacred Texts Ignite Political Tensions

Punjab's politics heats up as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of protecting those accountable for the disappearance of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. Mann alleges the SGPC uses its religious authority to shield influential figures.

The controversy follows an FIR filed against 16 individuals, including a former SGPC chief secretary, spurring demands for an exhaustive investigation. Sikh bodies and the Punjab government call for accountability, yet the SGPC claims government interference in religious matters.

Mann's remarks amplify the political discord, with the SGPC and Akali Dal leadership at the center, accused of neglecting resolutions calling for punitive actions. The case remains a significant point of contention in Punjab's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)