Mass March in Belgrade: Students Rally Against Corruption

Tens of thousands in Belgrade marched to honor 15 victims of a train station disaster and support a student-led strike against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. This follows nationwide student protests sparked by the collapse in Novi Sad. Demonstrators accuse the regime of corruption, media suppression, and ties with organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Tensions in Belgrade peaked as tens of thousands marched, commemorating 15 victims of the recent railway disaster and lending their voices to a student-led call for a general strike against President Aleksandar Vucic. The protests intensified as students, backed by civic groups, challenge the leadership over rampant corruption and governance issues.

Participants in the capital marched, blowing whistles and holding banners stating 'Corruption kills.' Despite the protests, most public services and businesses continued operations. Critics claim the Novi Sad tragedy exposes deep-seated corruption linked to Vucic's decade-long rule and ties with organized crime, though the government denies this.

In a counter-response, Vucic communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the movement a 'coloured revolution.' The Serbian government has launched efforts combatting corruption post-tragedy, yet public trust wavers as resignations among key officials unfold, and student demonstrations show no signs of easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

