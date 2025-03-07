Left Menu

Tensions Flare in West Bengal Over Vandalized Idol

A man was detained for vandalizing an idol in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Described as mentally unsound, his actions have sparked political tensions. Authorities urge calm, warning against misinformation. Despite political accusations, local leaders stressed community harmony.

In a tense situation in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a man was detained on Friday after causing damage to a place of worship, according to the police. Described as mentally unstable, his actions have sparked concerns over potential communal disharmony.

Bivas Sardar, TMC MLA of Baruipur Purba, visited the location to address the community, emphasizing unity and condemning attempts to politicise the incident. He assured residents that such acts of disturbed individuals should not threaten longstanding communal harmony.

Amidst political turmoil, Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Sardar, alleging that the TMC MLA was threatening the majority community and trying to shield the accused. Majumdar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics over her focus on vote bank politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

