Wall Street Wobbles Amid Fed's Cautious Stance and Trade Uncertainty

Wall Street indexes experienced fluctuations following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy amid tensions over tariffs. While the U.S. economy remains stable, inflation challenges could prevent interest rate cuts. Key stocks like Meta and Amazon dropped as job growth reports and economic forecasts influenced market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:46 IST
In a complex day on Wall Street, major indexes veered off initial lows Friday as market participants evaluated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks amid prevailing economic uncertainties. These uncertainties are notably fueled by the Trump administration's tariff maneuvers.

Powell's tone reflected caution with respect to any swift monetary policy easing, emphasizing the current stability of the U.S. economy. "They may not be able to proceed with interest rate cuts," cautioned Oliver Pursche from Wealthspire Advisors, highlighting the intertwined issues of slowing economic growth and persistent inflation.

On the trading front, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 71.45 points, whereas both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced declines amid broader sector-based struggles, including steep falls in consumer discretionary and bank stocks. In contrast, Broadcom's optimistic forecast boosted its shares by 5.5%, offsetting some pervasive negativity in an otherwise volatile trading week.

