AAP's Atishi Slams BJP Over Unmet Women's Aid Promise

AAP leader Atishi criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for failing to deliver on its promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women. She accused Prime Minister Modi of misleading voters, while the BJP had earlier promised quick implementation. AAP demands immediate rollout of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Atishi launched a fierce critique against the BJP-led Delhi government on Saturday, accusing it of not fulfilling its pre-election promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly to women before International Women's Day.

Atishi labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee as a ''jumla'', accusing the saffron party of misleading voters. ''Women in Delhi are still waiting for their promised Rs 2,500 payments. The BJP government's inaction has demonstrated that Prime Minister Modi's promise was false,'' she stated at a press conference.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of BJP's earlier campaign, where they promised to approve the scheme immediately post-election. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the approval of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, allocating Rs 5,100 crore for its launch, with a steering committee formed for implementation.

