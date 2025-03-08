Political Jabs: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming his party members for defeats, urging him to assume responsibility. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of being an asset to the BJP due to poor election performance and labeled his criticism as introspective trolling.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a pointed critique at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, imploring him to take responsibility for his party's electoral setbacks. This comes after Gandhi's remarks during a gathering in Gujarat, where he suggested a need to filter Congress members allegedly colluding with the BJP.
Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla commented that Gandhi unintentionally mocked himself and his party, linking more than 90 election defeats to Gandhi's leadership. He accused Gandhi of erroneously blaming his party's failures on others, including senior leaders like Kharge.
Poonawalla questioned Gandhi's intentions behind his statements on party members, suggesting a possible rivalry for leadership positions within Congress. He urged Gandhi to reflect on his family's role in Congress's struggles in Gujarat and beyond.
