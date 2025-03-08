Left Menu

AIADMK Asserts Independence from Election Tie-ups Amid Speculations

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reaffirmed the party's independent stance, stating no history of dependency on electoral alliances. His comments respond to speculations triggered by BJP's Annamalai, clarifying potential future alliances will be considered six months later, emphasizing AIADMK's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted the party's longstanding independence concerning electoral alliances, dismissing speculations of a yearning for political partnerships.

His statement came in response to BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai's remarks that parties were seeking ties with BJP, despite not naming AIADMK explicitly.

Palaniswami reaffirmed that any discussions on alliances would occur six months from now, highlighting AIADMK's robust standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

