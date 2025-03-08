AIADMK Asserts Independence from Election Tie-ups Amid Speculations

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted the party's longstanding independence concerning electoral alliances, dismissing speculations of a yearning for political partnerships.

His statement came in response to BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai's remarks that parties were seeking ties with BJP, despite not naming AIADMK explicitly.

Palaniswami reaffirmed that any discussions on alliances would occur six months from now, highlighting AIADMK's robust standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)