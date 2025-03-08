Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Internal Congress Strife

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to accept responsibility for electoral failures instead of blaming others. The critique followed Gandhi's comments during his Gujarat visit, where he warned against party members collaborating with the BJP. The BJP claimed Gandhi's leadership weakened Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:28 IST
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Internal Congress Strife
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about party colleagues, suggesting that he should acknowledge his responsibility for electoral losses rather than assigning blame to others. This reaction came after Gandhi, during his visit to Gujarat, emphasized the need to sift out Congress members allegedly aiding the BJP, even threatening dismissal.

Responding to Gandhi's statements, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that the Congress party's plight has worsened under the leadership of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Trivedi described Gandhi as the 'most unsuccessful leader' in Congress's 140-year existence, accusing him of humiliating his party publicly as never seen before.

Adding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted Gandhi's failure to accept responsibility, instead blaming various entities such as electronic voting machines and party workers. Both spokespersons questioned Gandhi's leadership, pointing to his historical string of electoral defeats and his controversial comments on Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025