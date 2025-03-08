BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Internal Congress Strife

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about party colleagues, suggesting that he should acknowledge his responsibility for electoral losses rather than assigning blame to others. This reaction came after Gandhi, during his visit to Gujarat, emphasized the need to sift out Congress members allegedly aiding the BJP, even threatening dismissal.

Responding to Gandhi's statements, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that the Congress party's plight has worsened under the leadership of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Trivedi described Gandhi as the 'most unsuccessful leader' in Congress's 140-year existence, accusing him of humiliating his party publicly as never seen before.

Adding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted Gandhi's failure to accept responsibility, instead blaming various entities such as electronic voting machines and party workers. Both spokespersons questioned Gandhi's leadership, pointing to his historical string of electoral defeats and his controversial comments on Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)