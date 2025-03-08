UP CM Yogi Adityanath Backs Police Officer's Holi vs. Namaz View
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supported Sambhal police officer's remarks about Holi and Friday prayers, suggesting Holi's unique annual occurrence should be respected over weekly namaz. He emphasized community cooperation and addressed past communal violence and allegations related to the Maha Kumbh stampede as well.
During the India Today Conclave, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath endorsed the statement made by a Sambhal police officer regarding the prioritization of Holi over Friday prayers, given Holi's annual celebration compared to the weekly occurrence of namaz.
Adityanath defended the officer's comparison, noting the spirit of celebration and cooperation needed in the community, especially as Holi falls on a Friday this year. He remarked on the flexibility shown by religious leaders in scheduling prayers after 2 pm.
Amidst communal tensions last year in Sambhal and accusations by the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath discussed his administration's response to the Maha Kumbh stampede, focusing on managing the injured and facilitating pilgrim movements before briefing media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
