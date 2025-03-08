Strengthening Ties: Gen Anil Chauhan Enhances India-Australia Defence Cooperation

Gen Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff of India, has successfully concluded his visit to Australia, aimed at enhancing military cooperation. His discussions with top Australian defence officials emphasized strengthening maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

The visit, conducted from March 4 to 7, showcased India's commitment to deepening defence ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Gen Chauhan engaged in high-level talks and received a ceremonial guard of honour at the Australian Defence Force's Russell Offices, symbolizing the respect and mutual trust between the countries.

Key discussions revolved around joint military exercises, capacity building, and defence technology exchange. Gen Chauhan's tribute at the Australian War Memorial also marked a poignant recognition of the shared military history. The visit has reinforced the alignment of India and Australia's strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)