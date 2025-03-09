Left Menu

Odisha Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Ananta Das

Ananta Das, a former minister and four-time MLA from Odisha, passed away at 85 due to age-related ailments. Politicians and leaders offered condolences, remembering him as a dedicated public servant. Das' political career spanned several decades, marked by significant contributions to his constituency and the state.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:04 IST
  • India

In a significant loss to Odisha's political landscape, former minister Ananta Das passed away on Sunday due to age-related ailments, as confirmed by his family. Das, aged 85, succumbed to his illness at his residence in Bhubaneswar around 3:40 AM.

The seasoned leader is mourned by his wife, three sons, and a daughter. Known for his tenure as higher education and industries minister, Das served as a four-time MLA, representing the Bhograi constituency in Balasore district.

Political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed profound grief, highlighting Das' contributions to Odisha's development. BJD president Naveen Patnaik praised Das for his enduring impact, acknowledging the loss of a dedicated statesman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

