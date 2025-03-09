Odisha Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Ananta Das

In a significant loss to Odisha's political landscape, former minister Ananta Das passed away on Sunday due to age-related ailments, as confirmed by his family. Das, aged 85, succumbed to his illness at his residence in Bhubaneswar around 3:40 AM.

The seasoned leader is mourned by his wife, three sons, and a daughter. Known for his tenure as higher education and industries minister, Das served as a four-time MLA, representing the Bhograi constituency in Balasore district.

Political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed profound grief, highlighting Das' contributions to Odisha's development. BJD president Naveen Patnaik praised Das for his enduring impact, acknowledging the loss of a dedicated statesman.

(With inputs from agencies.)