China Justifies $249 Billion Defense Budget Amid Global Concerns
China defends its $249 billion defence budget as necessary for safeguarding sovereignty amidst rising military challenges. This significant increase aims to develop advanced combat capabilities and joint military operations. The move, driven by military modernization, raises regional tensions, especially with India, highlighting global defense spending disparities.
- Country:
- China
China has justified its substantial $249 billion defence budget, second only to the United States, by emphasizing the necessity of addressing tough challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty. The country plans to enhance its military capabilities through new-domain forces, joint strikes, and other advancements.
Announced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the 2023 defence expenditure reflects a steady increase from last year's $232 billion budget. While some view China's defence expansion as a response to U.S. military spending, it has raised concerns among neighboring nations, particularly India, illustrating regional security tension.
Officials argue that, relative to GDP and per capita spending, China remains modest in defence expenditures compared to major military powers. Despite critiques of its military modernization drive, China's leadership stresses the importance of a robust military to ensure national peace and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- defence
- spending
- military
- budget
- sovereignty
- combat
- capabilities
- India
- tensions
ALSO READ
PCMC Unveils Ambitious Rs 9,675.27 Crore Budget with Focus on Citizen Participation and Climate Resilience
Survivors' Plight: Budget Cuts Threaten Vital Aid in Post-Bali Bombing Era
Delhi Government Tackles Women Empowerment and Infrastructure in New Budget Meeting
Pioneering Progress: Uttar Pradesh's First Biopolymer Plant Combats Pollution
Raising the Bar: Speaker Warns Against Public Breach Ahead of J&K Budget Session