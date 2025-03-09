China Justifies $249 Billion Defense Budget Amid Global Concerns

China has justified its substantial $249 billion defence budget, second only to the United States, by emphasizing the necessity of addressing tough challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty. The country plans to enhance its military capabilities through new-domain forces, joint strikes, and other advancements.

Announced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the 2023 defence expenditure reflects a steady increase from last year's $232 billion budget. While some view China's defence expansion as a response to U.S. military spending, it has raised concerns among neighboring nations, particularly India, illustrating regional security tension.

Officials argue that, relative to GDP and per capita spending, China remains modest in defence expenditures compared to major military powers. Despite critiques of its military modernization drive, China's leadership stresses the importance of a robust military to ensure national peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)