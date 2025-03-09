High-Stakes Civic Polls in Haryana: A Race for Panipat's Leadership

The polling process is actively underway in Panipat, Haryana, as residents cast their votes to elect a new mayor and 26 councillors for the municipal corporation. By 3 pm on the polling day, approximately 35% of the eligible voters had participated, according to officials.

Polling commenced at 8 am across 365 booths and is set to continue until 6 pm. The voter turnout remained steady, with officials reporting no significant hitches in the process. The mayor's seat is contested by four candidates, while 103 hopefuls vie for councillor positions.

As the state anticipates results on March 12, major parties such as the BJP aim for a strong showing, bolstered by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's vision of accelerated development under a 'triple-engine' government. Meanwhile, the Congress seeks to regain its footing in Haryana politics, urging voters for a full majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)