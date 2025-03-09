High-Stakes Civic Polls in Haryana: A Race for Panipat's Leadership
Polling in Panipat, Haryana, was underway to elect the mayor and 26 councillors, with a voter turnout of 35% by 3 pm. Four mayoral candidates and 103 councillor candidates competed. Results are set for March 12, as parties like BJP and Congress vie for influence.
- Country:
- India
The polling process is actively underway in Panipat, Haryana, as residents cast their votes to elect a new mayor and 26 councillors for the municipal corporation. By 3 pm on the polling day, approximately 35% of the eligible voters had participated, according to officials.
Polling commenced at 8 am across 365 booths and is set to continue until 6 pm. The voter turnout remained steady, with officials reporting no significant hitches in the process. The mayor's seat is contested by four candidates, while 103 hopefuls vie for councillor positions.
As the state anticipates results on March 12, major parties such as the BJP aim for a strong showing, bolstered by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's vision of accelerated development under a 'triple-engine' government. Meanwhile, the Congress seeks to regain its footing in Haryana politics, urging voters for a full majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Snap Election: Unpredictable Outcome with Reformed Voting System
Venugopal Challenges Modi on Electoral Integrity Amid Trump's Voting Recommendations
Close Call for Kolkata Deputy Mayor Amid Sudden Bus Collision
Simultaneous Elections: A Return to Unified Voting Cycles
Mayor Adams Pushes Back Against Corruption Case Amid DOJ Drama