Left Menu

NCP (SP) Protest Halts Pune Metro: Key Demands Spotlighted

On Sunday, NCP (SP) workers protested at Pune's metro station against the Maharashtra government. They temporarily disrupted metro operations, voicing demands for jobs, free education, and free healthcare. The protest, featuring threats of self-immolation, lasted two hours before police intervention ended the disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:50 IST
NCP (SP) Protest Halts Pune Metro: Key Demands Spotlighted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) workers conducted a protest at a metro station in Pune on Sunday, seeking attention for their demands against the Maharashtra government. Operations at the metro station were temporarily halted as the protestors took to the tracks, rallying support for their cause.

Assembled around 1.30 pm at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) metro station, the demonstrators included party workers who expressed demands for jobs, free education in schools and colleges, and free medication in government hospitals. The situation escalated when protestors threatened self-immolation, intensifying the urgency of their demands.

The protest, which lasted two hours, necessitated police intervention. Authorities successfully managed to conclude the demonstration without further incident, restoring normalcy at the metro station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025