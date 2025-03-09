NCP (SP) Protest Halts Pune Metro: Key Demands Spotlighted

NCP (SP) workers conducted a protest at a metro station in Pune on Sunday, seeking attention for their demands against the Maharashtra government. Operations at the metro station were temporarily halted as the protestors took to the tracks, rallying support for their cause.

Assembled around 1.30 pm at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) metro station, the demonstrators included party workers who expressed demands for jobs, free education in schools and colleges, and free medication in government hospitals. The situation escalated when protestors threatened self-immolation, intensifying the urgency of their demands.

The protest, which lasted two hours, necessitated police intervention. Authorities successfully managed to conclude the demonstration without further incident, restoring normalcy at the metro station.

