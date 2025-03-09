NCP (SP) Protest Halts Pune Metro: Key Demands Spotlighted
On Sunday, NCP (SP) workers protested at Pune's metro station against the Maharashtra government. They temporarily disrupted metro operations, voicing demands for jobs, free education, and free healthcare. The protest, featuring threats of self-immolation, lasted two hours before police intervention ended the disruption.
- Country:
- India
NCP (SP) workers conducted a protest at a metro station in Pune on Sunday, seeking attention for their demands against the Maharashtra government. Operations at the metro station were temporarily halted as the protestors took to the tracks, rallying support for their cause.
Assembled around 1.30 pm at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) metro station, the demonstrators included party workers who expressed demands for jobs, free education in schools and colleges, and free medication in government hospitals. The situation escalated when protestors threatened self-immolation, intensifying the urgency of their demands.
The protest, which lasted two hours, necessitated police intervention. Authorities successfully managed to conclude the demonstration without further incident, restoring normalcy at the metro station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCP SP
- Protest
- Pune
- Metro
- Jobs
- Free Education
- Free Medicines
- Government
- Hospitals
- Police Intervention
ALSO READ
Apple's Bold $500 Billion U.S. Investment Plan: Revitalizing Domestic Tech and Jobs with AI and Advanced Manufacturing
Delhi court summons former rail minister Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs 'scam'.
Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav, daughter Hema Yadav in land-for-jobs 'scam'.
Trump Administration Cuts Jobs at USAID Amid Legal Battles
U.S. Administration Cuts Thousands of USAID Jobs Amidst Global Aid Uncertainty