Tamil Nadu Firmly Stands Against NEP Amid Political Tensions
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh refutes claims of state supporting NEP 2020, insisting the state opposes it as it undermines its education model. Union Minister Pradhan counters, alleging political motives behind resistance. Chief Minister Stalin remains resolute, rejecting NEP regardless of financial incentives.
On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu's Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh, dismissed allegations that the state had altered its stance concerning the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He affirmed Tamil Nadu's longstanding opposition to NEP, suggesting it jeopardizes the state's successful education model.
Mahesh declared on X that Tamil Nadu only participates in central educational schemes when they benefit students, emphasizing that recent correspondence was not an endorsement of NEP. He criticized those advocating for NEP, calling it political manoeuvering that threatens Tamil Nadu's distinctive educational framework.
In response, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated his claims in Parliament that Tamil Nadu had adjusted its position, provoking accusations of political bias. Despite discussions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin firmly opposed NEP, rejecting it outright for compromising state education values.
