Language Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Battle Against Three-Language Policy

Amid heated debates, Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram and Jebi Mather have strongly criticized the Union Government's attempt to enforce a three-language policy. Chidambaram, representing Tamil Nadu, argues that the state thrives on a two-language formula involving English and Tamil, with a third language seen as unnecessary imposition.

Jebi Mather expressed concerns about the potential social divisions, urging the ruling BJP to acknowledge the emotional weight language carries. The opposition staged a walkout in solidarity, criticizing BJP's alleged hidden agendas within the National Education Policy aimed at enforcing the policy.

In response, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supported Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's call for unity, clarifying that the NEP advocates for education in the mother tongue. She accused DMK of creating political tension in Tamil Nadu, suggesting their protests misrepresent the policy as a Hindi imposition.

