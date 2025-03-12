Left Menu

Language Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Battle Against Three-Language Policy

Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram and Jebi Mather criticize the Union Government's push for a three-language policy, arguing it disrupts Tamil Nadu's cultural fabric. The government defends its stance, emphasizing support for mother tongues. The debate intensifies as Finance Minister Sitharaman accuses DMK of politicizing the issue, affecting educational rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:28 IST
Language Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Battle Against Three-Language Policy
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heated debates, Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram and Jebi Mather have strongly criticized the Union Government's attempt to enforce a three-language policy. Chidambaram, representing Tamil Nadu, argues that the state thrives on a two-language formula involving English and Tamil, with a third language seen as unnecessary imposition.

Jebi Mather expressed concerns about the potential social divisions, urging the ruling BJP to acknowledge the emotional weight language carries. The opposition staged a walkout in solidarity, criticizing BJP's alleged hidden agendas within the National Education Policy aimed at enforcing the policy.

In response, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supported Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's call for unity, clarifying that the NEP advocates for education in the mother tongue. She accused DMK of creating political tension in Tamil Nadu, suggesting their protests misrepresent the policy as a Hindi imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025