Language Policy Tensions: Congress Criticizes BJP's Three-Language Mandate

Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram and Jebi Mather criticize the Union Government's three-language policy. They argue that Tamil Nadu's two-language model suffices and accuse BJP of societal division. Conversely, Union Ministers defend the policy as essential for linguistic inclusivity and educational advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:29 IST
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram delivered a scathing critique against the Union Government's three-language policy on Wednesday, arguing that Tamil Nadu is adequately served by the existing two-language system of English and Tamil. He contended that imposing a third language is unacceptable and unnecessary.

Adding weight to Chidambaram's remarks, Congress MP Jebi Mather emphasized that the BJP must recognize the language issue as a sensitive subject. She accused Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of sowing societal divisions and said the opposition remains committed to unity, as evidenced by their parliamentary walkout.

Union Education Minister Pradhan has defended the language initiatives, dismissing claims of divisive intentions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also supported the policy, criticizing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for allegedly politicizing the issue and hindering educational rights in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

