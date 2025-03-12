A Decade of Vision SAGAR: PM Modi's Milestone in Mauritius
Prime Minister Modi recalls the establishment of the vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) in Mauritius, marking its tenth anniversary. This initiative emphasizes regional cooperation and maritime security, reflecting India's strategic commitment to maritime safety and prosperity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a significant milestone during his visit to Mauritius, marking ten years since the inception of the strategic vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).
Launched a decade ago, SAGAR underscores India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, security, and sustainable growth in the Indian Ocean Region.
The initiative has played a crucial role in bolstering regional collaboration, aligning Indian foreign policy with the nation's maritime interests and promoting peace and prosperity in the region.
