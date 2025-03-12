A Decade of Vision SAGAR: PM Modi's Milestone in Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a significant milestone during his visit to Mauritius, marking ten years since the inception of the strategic vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Launched a decade ago, SAGAR underscores India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, security, and sustainable growth in the Indian Ocean Region.

The initiative has played a crucial role in bolstering regional collaboration, aligning Indian foreign policy with the nation's maritime interests and promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

