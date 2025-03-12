Left Menu

A Decade of Vision SAGAR: PM Modi's Milestone in Mauritius

Prime Minister Modi recalls the establishment of the vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) in Mauritius, marking its tenth anniversary. This initiative emphasizes regional cooperation and maritime security, reflecting India's strategic commitment to maritime safety and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a significant milestone during his visit to Mauritius, marking ten years since the inception of the strategic vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Launched a decade ago, SAGAR underscores India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, security, and sustainable growth in the Indian Ocean Region.

The initiative has played a crucial role in bolstering regional collaboration, aligning Indian foreign policy with the nation's maritime interests and promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

