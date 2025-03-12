Left Menu

Turbulence Marks Telangana Legislature's Budget Session Opening

The opening day of Telangana's budget session saw opposition BRS members disrupting Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's address, criticizing government welfare schemes as 'bogus.' Key initiatives discussed included a crop loan waiver, LPG subsidy, and 'Future City' plans. Notable leaders were in attendance, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The first day of Telangana legislature's budget session faced disruptions as opposition BRS MLAs and MLCs vocally protested Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's address to the joint session on Wednesday.

BRS members interrupted repeatedly, labeling the government's welfare initiatives as 'bogus and fake' amidst the Governor's speech. Meanwhile, Congress members expressed approval by applauding when the schemes were discussed.

The Governor's address spotlighted several ambitious projects such as a Rs 20,616 crore crop loan waiver, a Rs 500 LPG cylinder subsidy for impoverished households, and ambitious plans for a 'Future City' driven by AI, pharma, and manufacturing innovations. The session was attended by key figures including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, and Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, while Opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao was noted for his presence despite recent controversies over assembly attendance.

