TMC's Firhad Hakim Blasts BJP, Foresees Election Wipeout

In a sharp criticism, Trinamul Congress leader and West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling it a party of hooligans and predicting its defeat in the forthcoming assembly elections. Hakim confidently stated that the BJP will be eradicated from West Bengal, accusing it of divisive politics that do not align with Bengal's unity.

The comments from the TMC leader came on the heels of a controversial statement by Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Assembly Leader of the Opposition. Adhikari asserted that the BJP will oust Mamata Banerjee and expel the Muslim MLAs of her party, a remark that has sparked significant backlash.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar refrained from making immediate comments on Adhikari's statement, citing the need to understand its context first. Meanwhile, TMC representatives, including MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, condemned the remarks as communal, with Banerjee criticizing the BJP's alleged bias against Muslims, urging that if the BJP harbors such hatred, they should exclude Muslims from electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)