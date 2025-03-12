Political Strife in Karnataka: BJP and JD(S) Demand Dissolution of Controversial Committees

The opposition BJP and JD(S) have called on Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to dismantle committees, primarily led by Congress affiliates, managing the state's guarantee schemes. The parties argue that these entities are unconstitutional and create unnecessary financial burdens on the state reserves.

Highlighting political bias, the BJP-JD(S) protested the exclusion of elected officials from governance processes. They demanded the reallocation of resources towards critical public services and demanded the reinstatement of elected leaders in local governance roles.

Accusations of public fund misuse by Congress cadres, inducing monetary benefits through committee roles, have been made. The opposition emphasized the need for adherence to Supreme Court precedents and exposed the financial implications, estimating monthly expenses at Rs 2.47 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)