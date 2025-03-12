Left Menu

Vijayasai Reddy Faces CID Investigation Amidst Kakinada Seaport Case Controversy

Former YRSCP MP Vijayasai Reddy appeared before Andhra Pradesh's CID for a probe into the Kakinada seaport case. Dismissing involvement, he implicated Vikrant Reddy instead. Although linked to RSS-linked ABVP, he denies any BJP allegiance. Resigned from Rajya Sabha, now focusing on agriculture post-politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:38 IST
Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a development that has captured political circles' attention, former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YRSCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy has come under scrutiny by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID). The probe relates to allegations surrounding the Kakinada seaport case.

Addressing the media, Reddy asserted that he has conveyed the truth and relevant facts to the CID. He denied any involvement in the contentious case, alleging instead the involvement of Vikrant Reddy, son of his fellow party MP, YV Subba Reddy. Speculation about a political crossover was dismissed by Vijayasai Reddy, who reiterated his absence of intent to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite his historical association with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Notices were previously served to Reddy to appear at the Vijayawada CID office as part of the investigation into purported coercive tactics employed to usurp shares from Kakinada Port and SEZ, items purportedly linked to Reddy and other high-profile individuals. Having recently retired from the Rajya Sabha, Reddy has expressed a desire to concentrate on agriculture, stepping down from his political role for personal reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

