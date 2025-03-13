Left Menu

RLD Leader Condemns Call for Separate Wing for Muslims in Medical College

RLD leader Rohit Agrawal condemned BJP MLA Ketki Singh's call for a separate Muslim wing in a medical college, calling it divisive and inappropriate. Agrawal emphasized India's secular nature and the need for interfaith harmony, urging focus on unity instead of creating religious segregation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:47 IST
In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Ketki Singh's proposition to create a separate wing for Muslims at a medical college has drawn criticism from RLD leader Rohit Agrawal. The proposal was deemed "inappropriate and objectionable" by Agrawal, who emphasized the secular fabric of India.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Rohit Agrawal condemned the remarks, reiterating that India's secularism is built on equal respect for all religions. He asserted that political representatives should promote harmony and avoid divisive rhetoric.

With Holi and Friday prayers during Ramzan coinciding, tensions have been managed by increased security. Agrawal stressed that historically, communities have coexisted peacefully during overlapping festivals, calling for continued unity and focus on national development.

