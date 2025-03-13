Germany's Bold Fiscal Move: A New Era in Infrastructure and Defence Spending

Germany is poised for a significant fiscal transformation as its outgoing parliament prepares to debate a €500 billion fund for infrastructure and borrowing rule changes. The initiative, driven by election winner Friedrich Merz, seeks to reinforce the country's defense capabilities amidst shifting global alliances and security threats.

The proposal, which marks a departure from Germany's traditional fiscal conservatism, has unsettled markets, driving the euro to new heights against the dollar. However, the plan's future hinges on securing a two-thirds parliamentary majority, requiring support from the Greens, amid their concerns about climate change and fund allocation.

Negotiations continue as Germany's political forces—conservatives, SPD, and Greens—jockey for influence. Meanwhile, the economic implications of the proposed fiscal shift lift growth forecasts, with the IfW economic institute revising its 2026 growth estimates upwards, anticipating benefits from increased public spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)