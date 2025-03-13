Controversial Remarks Stir Political Turmoil in West Bengal

The West Bengal assembly witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday as a resolution against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was passed. The ruling Trinamool Congress took action following Adhikari's controversial remarks about Muslim TMC MLAs.

TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh initiated the resolution after the BJP staged a walkout when a discussion on the issue was denied. The resolution was passed by voice vote amidst political uproar.

Intensifying the political discourse, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Adhikari's remarks, accusing the BJP of trying to disrupt the state's social harmony by introducing what she called "fake Hinduism."

