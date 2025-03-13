Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Stir Political Turmoil in West Bengal

The West Bengal assembly passed a resolution against Suvendu Adhikari's controversial remarks on Muslim TMC MLAs. The resolution was instigated by TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh and followed a BJP walkout. The controversy has sparked intense political debate with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemning the remarks.

Updated: 13-03-2025 15:18 IST
The West Bengal assembly witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday as a resolution against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was passed. The ruling Trinamool Congress took action following Adhikari's controversial remarks about Muslim TMC MLAs.

TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh initiated the resolution after the BJP staged a walkout when a discussion on the issue was denied. The resolution was passed by voice vote amidst political uproar.

Intensifying the political discourse, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Adhikari's remarks, accusing the BJP of trying to disrupt the state's social harmony by introducing what she called "fake Hinduism."

(With inputs from agencies.)

