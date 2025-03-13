Poland's Pursuit of Nuclear Deterrence Amid Russian Threats

The escalating tension between Russia and European nations has prompted Poland's President Andrzej Duda to renew requests for U.S. nuclear weapons to be stationed in Poland. This defense strategy is aimed at bolstering security against Russia's perceived aggressive postures.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Duda reiterated his 2022 plea to the Biden administration, underscoring the urgency Poland feels as a NATO member on the alliance's eastern edge, sharing borders with Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia's Kaliningrad.

Further complicating Europe's nuclear landscape, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed ongoing talks with France about leveraging their nuclear deterrent. French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated strategic debates on using France's nuclear arsenal to protect European allies, labeling Russia as a significant threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)