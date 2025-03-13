Language Controversy: Tamil Nadu Replaces Rupee Symbol in Budget Logo

Tamil Nadu's government has opted to replace the Indian rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its logo for the upcoming 2025-26 budget, scheduled to be presented in the state Assembly on Friday.

The decision has ignited a fierce backlash from the opposition BJP, whereas the ruling DMK questioned the legalities of such a depiction. The logo prominently features the Tamil letter 'ru', short for 'Rubaai', symbolizing the currency. The caption 'everything for all', underpins DMK's advocated inclusive governance model.

Despite criticism, including from BJP TN chief K Annamalai, DMK remains firm in its stance, defending their cultural representation amidst a broader language dispute with the central government over the imposition of Hindi as part of the National Education Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)