Scandal in the State: Rice Mill Owners Blackmailed by Opposition

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke has accused opposition members in Maharashtra of blackmailing rice mill owners by threatening to raise assembly questions and demands money through 'agents.' Fuke claims to have provided video and audio evidence to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging a probe into the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's legislative corridors, a controversy has erupted as BJP MLC Parinay Fuke has accused opposition members of extorting money from rice mill owners. The allegations include threats of raising questions in the assembly to coerce money through so-called 'agents.'

Fuke stated on Thursday that he submitted video and audio recordings as evidence to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding an investigation into these serious charges. Despite the sensitivity of the matter, the chief minister has insisted on waiting for forensic verification before releasing further details.

During a council session, the issue was brought to the fore following a 'calling attention' notice raised by opposition leader Nana Patole concerning rice mills. The allegations could lead to significant political ramifications, with Fuke urging a thorough examination of the purported misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

