Left Menu

Russia's Veiled Criticism of Syria: New Leaders Compared to Rwanda Genocide Perpetrators

In a confidential UN session, Russia condemned Syria's new leaders, comparing sectarian violence against Alawites to the Rwandan genocide. Privately critical of Syria despite public neutrality, Russia aims to retain military influence while warning of an Iraqi-like scenario. This highlights broader geopolitical stakes as Syria transitions to new governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:30 IST
Russia's Veiled Criticism of Syria: New Leaders Compared to Rwanda Genocide Perpetrators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a confidential United Nations briefing, Russia launched a scathing attack on Syria's new Islamist rulers, drawing a stark parallel between the sectarian violence against the Alawite minority and the Rwandan genocide.

Sources revealed Russia's envoy criticized the recent instability in Syria, pointing to their fears over jihadist governance and public sector layoffs targeting Alawites. Comparisons were made to Iraq's post-Saddam chaos, worsening tensions in the region.

Moscow leverages closed-door diplomacy to retain influence and military footholds in Syria. While outwardly supportive of unity, Russia's criticism marks a nuanced strategy amidst U.S.-Russia collaboration, as global powers vie over Syria's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025