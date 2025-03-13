In a confidential United Nations briefing, Russia launched a scathing attack on Syria's new Islamist rulers, drawing a stark parallel between the sectarian violence against the Alawite minority and the Rwandan genocide.

Sources revealed Russia's envoy criticized the recent instability in Syria, pointing to their fears over jihadist governance and public sector layoffs targeting Alawites. Comparisons were made to Iraq's post-Saddam chaos, worsening tensions in the region.

Moscow leverages closed-door diplomacy to retain influence and military footholds in Syria. While outwardly supportive of unity, Russia's criticism marks a nuanced strategy amidst U.S.-Russia collaboration, as global powers vie over Syria's political future.

