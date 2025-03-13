Left Menu

Tension Erupts as RSS-BJP Workers Protest Against Tushar Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, faced protests by RSS-BJP workers in Neyyatinkara after criticizing them. Workers were later released on bail, while political leaders condemned the act. Gandhi, however, refused legal action, emphasizing freedom of expression and caution against RSS influence in Indian society.

13-03-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Five RSS-BJP workers, including a municipal councillor, were detained on Thursday for protesting against Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, over his critical remarks concerning the saffron outfit.

Following their arrest under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they were granted station bail, according to police reports. The protest occurred after Tushar Gandhi's speech warning of the RSS's influence in Kerala, prompting political backlash and support from Congress leaders.

Despite the tension, Gandhi maintained his stance and declined to pursue legal action against the protesters, stressing the importance of freedom of expression in a democratic society.

