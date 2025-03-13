Tension Erupts as RSS-BJP Workers Protest Against Tushar Gandhi

Five RSS-BJP workers, including a municipal councillor, were detained on Thursday for protesting against Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, over his critical remarks concerning the saffron outfit.

Following their arrest under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they were granted station bail, according to police reports. The protest occurred after Tushar Gandhi's speech warning of the RSS's influence in Kerala, prompting political backlash and support from Congress leaders.

Despite the tension, Gandhi maintained his stance and declined to pursue legal action against the protesters, stressing the importance of freedom of expression in a democratic society.

(With inputs from agencies.)