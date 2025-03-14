Left Menu

Portugal's Political Crossroads: Early Elections and Its Consequences

Portugal is set for its third parliamentary election in three years, following a no-confidence vote against the centre-right minority government. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro faces scrutiny over his family's consultancy ties. With political instability looming, economic resilience remains a bright spot.

Portugal is bracing for its third parliamentary election in just over three years, scheduled for May 18th. This development came after the centre-right minority government, led by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, suffered a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced the election after consultations with political parties, dissolving parliament and placing the government in a caretaker role. The motion was sparked by opposition calls for an investigation into Montenegro's family's data protection consultancy, with allegations of conflict of interest. While prosecutors are examining some claims, there's no formal investigation yet.

Despite Portugal's economic growth outpacing much of the EU, political analysts predict increasing voter frustration and political instability post-election as the main parties remain close in polls. The far-right Chega maintains strong support, though slightly reduced from last year's results. Analysts expect voter abstention to rise amid ongoing political tensions.

