G7 Foreign Ministers Unite Amid Rising Global Tensions
Foreign ministers from G7 nations met in Canada to address tensions with the U.S. under President Trump, particularly his foreign policy on Ukraine and tariffs. Discussions included a potential ceasefire in Ukraine and tough language on China. The backdrop was rising trade tensions and diplomatic disagreements.
The Group of Seven foreign ministers from major Western democracies gathered in Canada to project unity amidst growing tensions with the U.S. under President Donald Trump. The discussions, held in La Malbaie, Quebec, focused on Ukraine's foreign policy challenges and tariffs impacting global trade.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio updated ministers on ceasefire talks with Ukraine, which were complicated by remarks from Russian President Putin. The ministers aimed to agree on a consensual statement, emphasizing unity against common adversaries, although discrepancies on issues like tariffs and Russian sanctions persisted.
The talks also highlighted American trade protectionism, with the U.S. threatening increased tariffs on steel, aluminum, and potentially wine imports from Europe. This has strained relations, particularly with Canada, as the ministers sought common ground on global security and economic cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
