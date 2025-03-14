Tribute to a Legacy: Honoring Raúl Grijalva's Lifelong Advocacy

Democratic U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva, who has served Arizona for over two decades, passed away Thursday at the age of 77. His death was attributed to complications arising from cancer treatments, according to a statement from his office.

Grijalva was celebrated for his deep commitment to the Southern Arizonans he represented in Washington, D.C. Known for his dedication to community values and relentless advocacy, he achieved significant accomplishments for both Arizona and the nation during his tenure.

Grijalva's untimely death shifts the political balance slightly, now leaving Republicans with a temporary 218-213 majority in the House, pending a special election to fill the resulting vacancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)