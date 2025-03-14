Vance Skeptical of Nuclear Expansion in Europe

In a recent Fox News interview, U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed doubt about President Donald Trump's willingness to extend nuclear weapons further east into Europe. This reaction was in response to Poland's president's appeal for American nuclear deterrence on its territory.

Vance highlighted that he hadn't discussed this specific issue with President Trump, but he would be surprised if the President supported such a move. His remarks were made on Laura Ingraham's 'The Ingraham Angle'.

Poland's request comes amidst a backdrop of rising tensions with Russia, compelling the nation to seek added security measures. However, the Vice President's comments suggest a presidential reluctance regarding the strategic positioning of nuclear arsenals in Eastern Europe.

