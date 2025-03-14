World Tensions: From University Protests to Global Power Plays

In a series of developments highlighting global tensions, Columbia University has announced disciplinary actions against students who occupied a building in protest of the institution's handling of pro-Palestinian sentiments.

Meanwhile, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has dissolved parliament and called for elections on May 18, after the center-right minority government lost a crucial confidence vote.

Additionally, President Donald Trump continues to stir global controversy, from discussing strategic control of Greenland for security reasons with NATO officials, to facing challenges with U.S. allies over tariffs and Ukraine policy.

