World Tensions: From University Protests to Global Power Plays
Columbia University punishes students for pro-Palestinian protests, amid broader political tensions. Portugal calls for early elections. Trump discusses strategic global territories. U.S. and its allies tackle tariffs and Ukraine. US military eyes Panama Canal. Key international issues reveal a complex geopolitical landscape.
In a series of developments highlighting global tensions, Columbia University has announced disciplinary actions against students who occupied a building in protest of the institution's handling of pro-Palestinian sentiments.
Meanwhile, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has dissolved parliament and called for elections on May 18, after the center-right minority government lost a crucial confidence vote.
Additionally, President Donald Trump continues to stir global controversy, from discussing strategic control of Greenland for security reasons with NATO officials, to facing challenges with U.S. allies over tariffs and Ukraine policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Strategic Silence: U.S.-China-Taiwan Relations
Trump Administration Terminates Majority of US Foreign Aid Contracts
Trump Administration Challenges Federal Aid Ruling
Trump & Musk's Drastic Downsizing: The Unprecedented Government Overhaul
FOREX-Dollar firms as Trump's shifting messages on tariffs stir uncertainty