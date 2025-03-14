G7 Summit Struggles with Unity Amid Trade Tensions

Diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) nations engaged in late-night negotiations on Thursday to showcase a united stance amidst growing tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and security policies. Historically, G7 meetings have been largely consensual, but recent events have presented new challenges.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed G7 colleagues on discussions held with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. Uncertain remarks by Russian President Putin left delegates questioning the status of diplomacy efforts. As Canada's presidency hosts the first G7 meeting, crafting a comprehensive joint statement has been a difficult task.

Tensions are heightened by the U.S. decision to impose tariffs, eliciting reciprocal actions from Canada and the EU. Rubio emphasized America's priority to counter adversaries like China and Russia through the G7 platform. Meanwhile, negotiations continue over language regarding Ukraine, Russia, and other global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)