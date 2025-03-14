South Korea Braces for Constitutional Court Ruling

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok urged the country to respect the forthcoming Constitutional Court decision regarding the impeachment of leader Yoon Suk Yeol. The impeachment is linked to Yoon's controversial martial law order, and the court's ruling holds significant weight for the nation's democratic resilience.

Addressing a meeting with cabinet ministers, Choi emphasized the importance of social stability and community development, urging citizens to express opinions legally and accept the ruling regardless of personal views. He underscored that the international community is closely monitoring the situation as a test of South Korea's democratic foundations.

Choi assured that all possible police resources will be mobilized around the court to ensure order. He vowed zero tolerance for any challenges to public authority, reinforcing the government's commitment to maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law during this critical period.

