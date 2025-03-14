Left Menu

South Korea Braces for Constitutional Court Ruling

Acting President Choi Sang-mok urges South Koreans to respect the Constitutional Court's impending ruling on leader Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Choi promises to deploy police resources around the court, emphasizing the need for legal expression of opinions and acceptance of the decision for social stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-03-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 07:05 IST
South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok urged the country to respect the forthcoming Constitutional Court decision regarding the impeachment of leader Yoon Suk Yeol. The impeachment is linked to Yoon's controversial martial law order, and the court's ruling holds significant weight for the nation's democratic resilience.

Addressing a meeting with cabinet ministers, Choi emphasized the importance of social stability and community development, urging citizens to express opinions legally and accept the ruling regardless of personal views. He underscored that the international community is closely monitoring the situation as a test of South Korea's democratic foundations.

Choi assured that all possible police resources will be mobilized around the court to ensure order. He vowed zero tolerance for any challenges to public authority, reinforcing the government's commitment to maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

