Diplomatic Showdown in Beijing: Iran, Russia, China Discuss Nuclear Program Amidst U.S. Tensions

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China convened in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. This meeting follows Iran's recent refusal to resume dialogue with the U.S. over its nuclear activities. In 2015, a deal was struck, but the U.S. exited in 2018 under Trump, complicating ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China gathered in Beijing for crucial discussions concerning Tehran's nuclear program. The meeting follows Iran's firm rejection of U.S. demands to reopen dialogue over the contentious issue, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Back in 2015, Iran had reached an agreement with world powers, including the United States, to curb its nuclear ambitions in exchange for the removal of international sanctions. However, the landscape shifted in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact during his first term.

Amidst escalating tensions, Trump recently conveyed a proposal for talks to Iran, which the West fears is nearing nuclear weapon capability. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, stated that Iran will not engage with the U.S. under perceived threats and will not capitulate to American demands for dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

