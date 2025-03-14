Diplomatic Showdown in Beijing: Iran, Russia, China Discuss Nuclear Program Amidst U.S. Tensions

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China gathered in Beijing for crucial discussions concerning Tehran's nuclear program. The meeting follows Iran's firm rejection of U.S. demands to reopen dialogue over the contentious issue, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Back in 2015, Iran had reached an agreement with world powers, including the United States, to curb its nuclear ambitions in exchange for the removal of international sanctions. However, the landscape shifted in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact during his first term.

Amidst escalating tensions, Trump recently conveyed a proposal for talks to Iran, which the West fears is nearing nuclear weapon capability. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, stated that Iran will not engage with the U.S. under perceived threats and will not capitulate to American demands for dialogue.

