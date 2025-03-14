Left Menu

Greece's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Move Amidst Political Turmoil

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has enacted a cabinet reshuffle to regain public trust after a deadly rail disaster and rising far-right party support. Notable changes include Makis Voridis as migration minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis as finance minister. The reshuffle follows the appointment of Constantine Tassoulas as Greece's new president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:35 IST
Greece's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Move Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Greece

In response to declining public approval and political pressure, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday. This strategic realignment, aimed at stabilizing his conservative government, comes on the heels of a tragic 2023 rail disaster and increased support for far-right parties.

Significant changes include the appointment of Makis Voridis, a politician with a far-right background, as the new migration minister. Additionally, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, previously a popular minister of digital governance, has been promoted to finance minister, highlighting his rising influence within the New Democracy party.

The reshuffle follows the election of Constantine Tassoulas as Greece's president, succeeding Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Despite a strong lead in polls, Mitsotakis faces challenges in restoring public confidence due to perceived government accountability failures following the train collision incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025