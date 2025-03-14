Greece's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Move Amidst Political Turmoil
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has enacted a cabinet reshuffle to regain public trust after a deadly rail disaster and rising far-right party support. Notable changes include Makis Voridis as migration minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis as finance minister. The reshuffle follows the appointment of Constantine Tassoulas as Greece's new president.
In response to declining public approval and political pressure, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday. This strategic realignment, aimed at stabilizing his conservative government, comes on the heels of a tragic 2023 rail disaster and increased support for far-right parties.
Significant changes include the appointment of Makis Voridis, a politician with a far-right background, as the new migration minister. Additionally, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, previously a popular minister of digital governance, has been promoted to finance minister, highlighting his rising influence within the New Democracy party.
The reshuffle follows the election of Constantine Tassoulas as Greece's president, succeeding Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Despite a strong lead in polls, Mitsotakis faces challenges in restoring public confidence due to perceived government accountability failures following the train collision incident.
