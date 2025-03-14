Greece's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Move Amidst Political Turmoil

In response to declining public approval and political pressure, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday. This strategic realignment, aimed at stabilizing his conservative government, comes on the heels of a tragic 2023 rail disaster and increased support for far-right parties.

Significant changes include the appointment of Makis Voridis, a politician with a far-right background, as the new migration minister. Additionally, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, previously a popular minister of digital governance, has been promoted to finance minister, highlighting his rising influence within the New Democracy party.

The reshuffle follows the election of Constantine Tassoulas as Greece's president, succeeding Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Despite a strong lead in polls, Mitsotakis faces challenges in restoring public confidence due to perceived government accountability failures following the train collision incident.

