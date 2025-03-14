Left Menu

Political Echoes: Nandigram's Legacy of Struggle

The political landscape of West Bengal reverberated with tributes to the 14 farmers killed in 2007 during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. While BJP's Suvendu Adhikari accused TMC of exploiting the incident for political gains, TMC's Mamata Banerjee reiterated solidarity with the victims' families.

West Bengal's volatile political environment witnessed a fresh confrontation between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during tributes to the fallen farmers of the 2007 anti-land acquisition protests in Nandigram. The movements marked a significant moment in the state's political history.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a key figure in the protest's history and now a prominent BJP member, criticized TMC leader Mamata Banerjee for allegedly leveraging the movement for political success. Adhikari emphasized the grassroots effort of the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee, asserting it was their struggle against land acquisition that fueled Banerjee's rise to power.

Meanwhile, TMC continued its narrative by organizing events honoring the farmers, while accusing local authorities of favoring the BJP. The ongoing tensions signify the enduring impact of the Nandigram protests on West Bengal's political dynamics, underlining its importance in India's political discourse.

